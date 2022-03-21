Bullock, Mavs hold on after delay, beat Timberwolves 110-108

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Reggie Bullock scored 18 points with a clutch 3-pointer late after missing four games for personal reasons, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-108 in a game delayed briefly because of a leaky roof. Luka Doncic had 15 points and 10 assists, the final one setting up a 3 by Dorian Finney-Smith from the same right corner where Bullock connected moments later. The Mavericks avoided their first three-game losing streak since December. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points for the surging Timberwolves, who had a four-game winning streak stopped.