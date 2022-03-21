No injuries after severe storm causes ‘catastrophic damage’ to two schools in Texas

By Joe Sutton and Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Jacksboro Independent School District Superintendent Brad Burnett told CNN affiliate WFAA on Monday that a severe storm that slammed the Texas city caused significant damage to two schools.

“I’ve been in the district for 30 years and this is the most catastrophic damage I’ve witnessed,” Burnett said, referring to Jacksboro High School and Jacksboro Elementary. “So we’re just very blessed to have facilities that were designed to sustain a storm, the storm damage that we received. I just know our students were safe in our facilities and I’m thankful for that.”

Burnett said there were no injuries, WFAA reported.

The superintendent said that the elementary school students became “pretty emotional” when they left the school and saw the damage caused by the storm.

Burnett, who was in the administration building, said that structure didn’t sustain much damage.

Jacksboro is about 57 miles northwest of Fort Worth. A tornado warning, which said there was also a threat of hail, ended at 4:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, there were eight reports of tornadic activity in central Texas near Austin — six in Williamson County and two in Caldwell County.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of central and northern Texas until 10 p.m. CDT Monday. About 14 million residents were under the watch, including people in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio.

A few tornadoes have the potential to be intense (EF-2 and greater) and storms could produce hail up to 3 inches in diameter and wind gusts to 75 mph, forecasters said.

Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana also were expected to see severe weather.

