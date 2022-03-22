Asian shares rise after Wall Street rally led by tech shares

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have gained following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investor concerns persist about the war in Ukraine and inflation. Benchmarks edged higher across the Asian region, despite worries about rising energy costs. The dollar gained against the Japanese yen. Stocks closed higher on Wall Street. Bond yields rose further a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation. Investors were watching what might happen at a NATO meeting and EU Summit Thursday in Europe.