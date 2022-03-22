Family Access Network receives $2,500 grant from BNSF Railway Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network has received a $2,500 grant from BNSF Railway Foundation in support of FAN advocate services to disadvantaged children and their family members across Central Oregon.

Having expanded in 2020, FAN now covers nearly every school site in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, providing crucial basic-needs services to disadvantaged children and their family members.

“We are grateful to BNSF Railway Foundation for recognizing the growing needs of FAN’s clients as they recover from the pandemic,” says Julie N. Lyche, FAN executive director. “This grant will help our advocates connect low-income children to the resources they need to thrive.”

The mission of the BNSF Railway Foundation is to support and help improve quality of life for thousands of communities across the 28 states where BNSF operates, primarily across the Midwest, Southwest and Northwest regions of the U.S.

As one of the largest freight railroads in North America, BNSF Railway is focused on making a difference in the communities where their employees live, work and volunteer. The BNSF Railway Foundation’s charitable giving has expanded in proportion to the growth of the corporation, and they invest in a wide range of causes from supporting first responders to funding scholarships for youth.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 30 advocates at 66 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.