Michigan on a run at right time in tournament, ‘Nova next

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan went into the NCAA Tournament with a troubling trend, alternating between winning and losing for 10 straight games. In a one-and-done tournament, that’s not going to work. Hunter Dickinson had an idea. The sophomore center suggested a fixed scrimmage against the team’s student managers as part of the morning walkthrough prior to beating third-seeded Tennessee in the second round. Likely without a pick-up game to warm up, the 11th-seeded Wolverines will face second-seeded Villanova in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night in San Antonio.