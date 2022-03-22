Ralph Lauren returns to runway in a show of relaxed luxury

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren transformed a long room at the Museum of Modern Art into a cozy salon Tuesday night to debut a moneyed collection of mostly black and white for men and women. His models, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, meandered through guests seated on couches and black easy chairs wearing classic tailored white trousers and jackets. There was cocktail attire and slinky, sequined evening dresses. There were pops of black leather, pinstripes and plaid in red and black. Lauren threw in a smattering of elevated riding gear and ski-inspired Nordic knits. Jessica Chastain and Henry Golding were among a smaller than usual number of guests.