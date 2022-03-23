Jones’ last-second tip-in lifts Kings over Pacers 110-109

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Damian Jones’ tip-in with less than a second left lifted the Sacramento Kings to a 110-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Trey Lyles missed a 3-pointer but Jones tipped in the rebound with 0.2 seconds remaining. Davion Mitchell scored 25 points and Chimezie Metu had a career-high 22 as the Kings snapped a three-game losing streak. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 25 points and Gogo Bitadze added 20. Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points and 15 assists. Haliburton and Hield were traded by the Kings to the Pacers in February.