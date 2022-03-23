Sisters arts-and-agriculture ranch center showcases works from 26 diverse artists

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Pine Meadow Ranch Center for the Arts and Agriculture in Sisters has announced a collection of works from 26 artists showcasing a variety of crafts, including scholarship, sculptures, culinary and paintings, among other creations.

The 2022 theme revolves around "Coexistence and Regeneration."

Chosen from a pool of more than 80 applicants, each participant was selected based on quality of work, ability to communicate goals of their project, and capacity to engage with and build community.

Throughout the year, awardees will be hosted at the ranch for two-week residencies. Two recipients will be in residence at a time, and each will have studio space for their own artistic practice. They will also participate in community events throughout the year, including lectures, workshops and roundtable talks for the public.

