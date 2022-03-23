Skip to Content
That’ll do: Barty signs off on tennis at 25, ranked No. 1

By JOHN PYE
AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty signaled the end of the photo opportunities at her retirement news conference in her typically low-fuss, matter-of-fact style: “Righto, that’ll do.” Barty surprised almost everyone in tennis when she announced her retirement at age 25 in a video posted to social media on Wednesday. She’s spent the last two years atop the women’s tennis rankings and won two of the last three Grand Slam singles titles. A day later she confirmed she’d set a date to get married but wasn’t ready to make it public. For all other details about her future plans, Barty says “You’ll have to wait and see. Be patient.”

