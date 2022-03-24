Peru judge bars Fujimori from leaving country once released

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge has banned former President Alberto Fujimori from leaving the country for 18 months as soon as he leaves a prison where he has been serving a 25-year sentence for murder. Fujimori is expected to be released soon under a Constitutional Court order that last week revived a humanitarian pardon granted in 2017 by then-President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. Judge Miluska Cano of the Fourth Criminal Chamber on Thursday ordered that Fujimori may not leave Peru “for 18 months.” Once released, the former president must face a new trial on charges of being the intellectual author of the murder of six peasants during his 1990-2000 administration.