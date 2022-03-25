Washington governor signs $17 billion transportation package

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a nearly $17 billion, 16-year transportation revenue package that will pay for a variety of projects across the state, including building four new hybrid electric ferries. In addition to the new ferries, it electrifies two existing ferries and provides funding for more walking and biking corridors, highway maintenance and fulfilling the state’s court-ordered obligation to replace fish passage culverts. Funding is also provided to ensure that those age 18 and younger can ride for free on public transportation, including the state’s ferries and Amtrak. It also pays for the state’s share of the cost _ $1 billion _ to replace the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River that connects Washington and Oregon.