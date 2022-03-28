Man accused of killing police officer has bail set at $5M

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting Washington state police officer Dan Rocha on Friday had bail set at $5 million. Law enforcement officials say a Snohomish County judge found probable cause Monday to hold Richard Rotter on investigation of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Probable cause documents say Rocha saw Rotter moving guns from one car to another in a Starbucks parking lot north of Seattle in Everett, called dispatch and learned there were active warrants for Rocha’s arrest. Documents say Rocha was shot while trying to detain Rotter in the parking lot. It wasn’t immediately known if Rotter has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.