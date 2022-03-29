Jan. 6 panel missing roughly 8 hours of Trump’s phone calls

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has identified a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump’s phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building. That’s from a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity. It’s widely known Trump had conversations Jan. 6 with Republican lawmakers. House investigators are looking at whether Trump was communicating during that time through other means, possibly through personal cellphones, burner phones or some other type of communication — like a phone passed to him by an aide.