Kyrgios docked point, then game, and falls at Miami Open

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Nick Kyrgios lost his cool, then a point, then a game and then the match. The all-too-familiar trend that has often overshadowed the Australian’s career path continued Tuesday at the Miami Open. Kyrgios was ousted in the fourth round by No. 9 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (3), 6-3. How the match was won likely won’t be remembered. Kyrgios’ meltdown will be. His afternoon was replete with racket throws and smashes, plenty of heated words with chair umpire Carlos Bernardes and even a fan somehow trying to get a selfie when tensions were at their peak.