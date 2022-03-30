Skip to Content
Davis, Moresco tied at ANWA as top-ranked Zhang struggles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Anna Davis and Alabama sophomore Benedetta Moresco share the lead after the opening round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. It was a tough day for scoring in windy conditions at Champions Retreat. Davis birdied her final hole to match the Italian at 70. They have a one-shot lead over Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, Hailey Borja and Xiaowen Yin of China. Rose Zhang struggled to a 76. The No. 1 amateur in women’s golf is two shots out of the cut. The top 30 who make the cut advance to the final round Saturday at Augusta National.

