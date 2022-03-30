Survey: Fast, reliable internet access lacking in SW Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A survey conducted for commissioners in southwest Oregon’s Jackson and Josephine counties has found internet access is so bad that 22% of respondents said they’ve considered moving. The Grants Pass Courier reports that’s one of several findings of a survey and study commissioned last summer in hopes it would help prompt federal investments into internet access in the region. Ken Demlow of HR Green, an engineering consultant based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said internet connections were slow throughout the region and that internet availability is “more and more” becoming a consideration when it comes to home buying and selling.