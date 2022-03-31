Panthers beat Blackhawks 4-0, set club record for home wins

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 37 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Florida Panthers to a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Aleksander Barkov scored twice, Gustav Forsling had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Lomberg scored his fourth goal in three games as the Panthers won their 28th home game, a club record for a season. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded his 71st assist, an NHL record for assists by a left winger. Huberdeau has 94 points, tying him with Pavel Bure, and is closing in on the club record of 96 points set by Barkov in the 2018-19 season. The Panthers could clinch a playoff spot as early as Saturday. Collin Delia stopped 40 shots for the Blackhawks, who lost their third straight game.