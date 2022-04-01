Coach K on an NCAA revamp: ‘Time to look at the whole thing’

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sport Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is leaving is run by an organization he doesn’t much recognize anymore. Or likes at all. The 75-year-old coach, whose career ends after Duke is done at the Final Four, used the opportunity of what could be his last big news conference Friday to spell out issues he feels will haunt college basketball and the NCAA until they’re fixed. Most of his solutions had something to do with blowing up the entire operation and starting over.