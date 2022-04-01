Country music’s newest band, The Brethren, set to debut in Bend

EP release party Saturday evening at Silver Moon Brewing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two sets of brothers, a lot of talent, and late-night music sessions have birthed a new powerhouse in country music. The best part -- this group is Bend-raised!

The Brethren is getting ready to show the world what it's all about. It's a spin-off group from the popular Central Oregon band Precious Byrd, with three of the four members also being in that group.

The Brethren is releasing its first EP on Saturday, with a debut concert at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. Not only is it a big day for the group, but it's also their first live performance as a band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10.

