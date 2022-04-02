Blast at Baku club kills 1, injures 31; gas leak suspected

By AIDA SULTANOVA

Associated Press

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Officials in Azerbaijan say an explosion struck a nightclub in the capital, Baku, killing one person and injuring 31. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry told The Associated Press that the explosion at the LocationBaku club early Sunday was believed to have been caused by a gas leak but the investigation was ongoing. The prosecutor general’s office reported the one death and said 31 people suffered various injuries. Health Ministry spokesman Parviz Abubekirov told the AP that 24 people had been hospitalized, most of them with burns. The emergency services issued a statement saying firefighters were called to the club in central Baku at 3 a.m. and extinguished the fire before it could spread.