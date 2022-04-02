Skip to Content
Revolution’s Matt Turner has hairline fracture in right foot

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is sidelined with a hairline fracture in his right foot. Turner posted on Twitter that he suffered the injury in a preseason game. New England said it was during a closed-door scrimmage that took place Feb. 9. The 27-year-old Turner has agreed to to a summer transfer to Arsenal. He missed the United States’ last three World Cup qualifiers and was to miss his fifth straight Major League Soccer match on Saturday.

