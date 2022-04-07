Berrettini to miss Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome tournaments

MILAN (AP) — Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini will miss the next three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments as he recovers from surgery. The 25-year-old Italian had surgery on his right hand last week. The sixth-ranked Berrettini says he will miss the tournaments in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome. Berrettini adds that withdrawing from his home tournament was a particularly tough decision. The Italian Open in Rome finishes a week before the French Open starts on May 22.