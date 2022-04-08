Old Mill Inn & Suites on Third Street in Bend sold to become housing

Company out of Portland to convert motel into housing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Located on SE 3rd Street in Bend, the Old Mill Inn & Suites motel is permanently closed. However, this is not the end of the line for the property. The 64-unit motel with an indoor pool and spa was sold to convert to housing.

Fortify, a company based out of Portland, purchased the motel in October 2021 for $4.5 million. The company specializes in converting motels into different types of housing for communities.

The city of Bend had considered using state Project Turnkey funds to buy the motel and convert it into a homeless shelter, but in the end decided it was not suitable for the project, instead buying the Bend Value Inn on Division Street.

