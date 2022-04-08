Oregon State Clay Shooting League set for biggest season yet

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Clay Shooting League just keeps growing.

A record number 53 teams including Culver, Madras and Mountain View and 978 student athletes are participating in the 2022 spring season.

“In 2018 it began with eight students from Mountain View and it has grown every single year," Kim Hurt told NewsChannel 21 Friday.

Hurt is in her first year coaching the Mountain View Trap team. This year the Cougars have 53 shooters. Since the teams the only clay shooting team in Deschutes County it's made up of students from all over, from high schools like Ridgeview and middle schools like High Desert in Bend.

Cole Hurt, Kim's son is one of those shooters from High Desert Middle School competing alongside kids much older than him.

“Usually, the older kids shoot a little faster, but it’s never really intimidated me," Hurt said.

The league kicks off April 17th with the state finals happening in June and nationals in July.