Noah Hanifin sets up Flames in 4-1 win over Kraken

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis and Michael Stone scored off assists from Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory. The teams will conclude the home-and-home series Tuesday night in Calgary. Tyler Toffoli added a short-handed, empty-net goal to cap the scoring, and Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves. Karson Kuhlman scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots.