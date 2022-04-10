Hundreds of early risers run in 2022 Bend Marathon

1600 runners show up for the challenge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- “I’m ready, I’m ready to go run!" Carly Wagner said as she prepared to run in the Half Marathon with friends in the 2022 Bend Marathon bright and early Sunday morning.

“This is an event that is kind of one of those events that can pull the whole community together and I think that’s really important. We kind of consider it the premier running event in Central Oregon," Co-race director, Max King said.

Along with helping to burn some calories, the 6th annual Bend Marathon offered Central Oregonians more reasons to get involved.

"It's scenic, community oriented, and fun," King said.

Being one of her first experiences in Bend, Wagner was pumped up and enthusiatic about the half marathon race.

“Yea, I'm doing this today! I’m with a bunch of my friends from my doctoral program. I’m from Florida, I’m out here! I just moved here, it’s like my first time in the colder weather, first time in this half marathon," Wagner said.

"It’s just fun to get out and meet people," Runner Jenniffer Smith said. After participating in so many and staying active in a running club every Saturday, she was looking forward to the half marathon.

In addition to the sense of community and fitness the race provided, the money raised from the event goes to several Bend and Central Oregon schools and nonprofits.

Between all four events which included the 5k, 10k, half marathon, and marathon, about 1600 people registered.

The half marathon was the biggest event, bringing in around 700 participants.

"So the course kind of goes through the Old Mill, takes a lap through downtown, goes up Galveston to Northwest Crossing, goes around Northwest Crossing, goes through the Tetherow over to Cascade Lakes, and then goes up, all the way up to the forest welcome center, and then comes all the way back down the hall road into the Old Mill and finishes.”

"It is mentally tough. First you’re excited, in the middle of the race you’re saying why am I doing this, and at the end you say, ‘when can we do it again!' half marathon runner Nikki Kelley said.

The top finisher for the marathon was 25 year old Francis Britschgi, finishing at 2 hrs and 57 minutes.

24 year old Christopher Brenk finished first in the half marathon at 1hr and 10 minutes.

33 year old Monica Saladik finished first in the 10k at 36 minutes and 55 seconds, and 42 year old James Polley came in first for the 5k at 18 minutes and 5 seconds.

More results can be found here.

Various sponsors and vendors were also present.

“So what I do is offer physical therapy to people when they have an acute injury," Physical therapist and owner of On The Go Kinesio, Jenna Weidinger said. "So say you went to Mt. Bachelor and you got hurt and you came home and you wanted to get some relief, but you couldn’t get into physical therapy or chiropractic for a little while, I would come to you and I would provide services that would decrease your pain.”

Co-owner of SWR Dining, Stiv Reisdorph shared that the Bend Marathon was the first public event he's experienced.

"We try to sell pizzas and Paella," Reisdroph said. "We’ve been doing small time personal events at peoples homes and small venues for about a year and a half. We’re very excited to be out here in the field today.”

Compared to previous years, King says they were down about 800 participants, but looks forward to bigger turnouts in the future.