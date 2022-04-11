Baby eel value up to pre-pandemic levels despite challenges

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Concerns that war in Europe or fickle weather might hold back one of America’s most valuable fisheries appear to have been unfounded. Baby eels, also called elvers, are one of the most lucrative wild fish species in the U.S. Maine is the only state in the country with a sizeable baby eel fishing industry, and the price for the tiny fish is back up to pre-pandemic levels this spring. Maine regulators reported Monday that fishermen are selling the baby eels for $2,110 per pound at docks. They’ve also run through more than four-fifths of their quota for the year.