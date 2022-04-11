Deschutes County commissioner addresses fire safety concerns along China Hat Road south of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In light of recent fires in the woods south of Bend near China Hat Road, from burning RVs to the the burning pickup truck that was moved, then put out on Saturday, residents in nearby areas are expressing serious concerns that a major fire outbreak that puts their lives at greater risk.

Some residents shared with NewsChannel21 that with how things are unmonitored now and with houseless campers staying beyond the Forest Service's 14-day camping limit, things will get worse and as we get closer to summer, and the peak of wildfire season amid drought conditions.

To get some answers, NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang and the US Forest Service to see what can be done to reduce further fire threats in the area.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.