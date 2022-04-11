La Pine, Sunriver, areas south of Bend encounter April snow showers

'If you don't like the weather, 15 minutes later, it will change'

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After warm spring days last week, winter is showing it’s not done with us yet, especially in La Pine, which had more than four inches of snowfall Monday.

Daniel Richer, the mayor of La Pine, said residents expect that.

“Winter lasts a little longer and summer comes a little later,” Richer said Monday.

Richer said while it is a little late for this much snow, the area could use the extra water.

“But La Pine’s a pretty hardy community, you know -- it doesn’t really faze us too much,” Richer said. “We need the snow. We need the water. You know, it affects a lot of people around here, so we hope that this assists the water table.”

A few La Pine residents told NewsChannel 21 the snow caught them off-guard, having to double-check their calendars.

However, they ultimately agreed: The more snow, the better.

Mayor Richer said maybe a few people new to the area called to get their driveway plowed, but everyone that’s been in La Pine for a while knows that this is nothing they're not used to.

He said some people he spoke to may regret taking their snow tires off already.

“But other than that, you know, we do pretty well in the snow here, and we welcome everybody to enjoy it with us,” Richer said.

He said mountain biking trails and other summer activities still have plenty of time to open, and untimely, snowfall is part of the La pine Appeal.

“You know that’s why we live here, if you don’t like the weather, 15 minutes later, it will change,” Richer said.