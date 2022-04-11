Portland sees 1st measurable snow in April in known history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, received the first measurable snowfall in April in recorded history on Monday. The National Weather Service says one inch of snow fell at Portland International Airport, setting a record. The agency says it’s the only measurable snowfall in April in Portland since record-keeping started in 1940. Schools across the area were closed but by mid-morning the snow turned to a slushy rain. Some areas west of Portland received heavier snow and Portland General Electric reported more than 55,000 customers were without power. A winter storm warning was in effect on Mount Hood and between 12 and 24 inches of the white stuff was expected to fall.