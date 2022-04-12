Skip to Content
Realms High School to host first prom this weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After being delayed by the pandemic, Realms High School is finally hosting its first ever prom this Friday night.

The school is in its fourth year of operation after starting in 2018 with just freshmen and sophomores. The school also just merged with the now-closed Skyline High School and has an enrollment of less than 300 students, making it one of the smallest of the Bend-La Pine High Schools.

The theme of the prom will be Alice in Wonderland.

