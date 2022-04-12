Wednesday’s Kraken-Jets game postponed because of weather

By The Associated Press

The NHL has pushed back a scheduled matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets as a winter storm sweeps through southern Manitoba. Environment Canada is warning people in Winnipeg to prepare for hazardous winter conditions beginning overnight Tuesday, including nearly 20 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 40 mph, creating zero visibility at times. The NHL says the game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will instead be played at 1 p.m. Central time on May 1.