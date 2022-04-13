Australia set to host Presidents Cup golf in 2028, 2040

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Presidents Cup golf tournament will return to Australia for the fourth and fifth times in 2028 and 2040. The PGA Tour has announced that the match-play tournament held every two years involving teams from the United States against an International side representing the rest of the world excluding Europe would be held again on a sandbelt course in southeast Melbourne. Royal Melbourne Golf Club has hosted the tournament three times — in 1998, 2011 and 2019. The 1998 tournament was the International team’s only win. The host golf club for the 2028 Presidents Cup will be announced at a later date.