LEADING OFF: Vlad takes his cuts, Braves hit the road

By The Associated Press

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays wrap up their four-game series at Yankee Stadium, a day after the slugger put on quite a performance despite a nasty gash. The AL MVP runner-up homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning Wednesday, then seemed like he’d have to leave an inning later when his bare throwing hand was accidentally spiked by baserunner Aaron Hicks. The 23-year-old Guerrero immediately began waving the hand around, then walked toward Toronto’s dugout as blood dripped onto his uniform and the turf. A trainer taped up the digit in the dugout, and after a couple of minutes, Guerrero jogged back to first base and the game continued. Guerrero later homered again and doubled.