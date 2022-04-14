King bails out Chapman, saves Yanks’ 3-0 win over Blue Jays

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael King escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam created by Aroldis Chapman to preserve the New York Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays after Luis Severino became the first pitcher to strike out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times. Guerrero struck out four times in all for the first time in his career, a night after hitting three homers and going 4 for 4. Handed a 3-0 lead, Chapman walked the bases loaded. King struck out George Springer and got Bo Bichette to hit a looper that was turned into a double play.