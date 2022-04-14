Woodland man killed when tree falls on pickup truck

WOODLAND, Wash. (AP) — A Woodland, Washington man was killed when a large tree fell from a hillside next to state Highway 503 east of Woodland and hit his pickup. Washington State Patrol troopers responded at 6:31 a.m. Wednesday to Milepost 50 on the highway for the single-vehicle crash. The driver, identified as 53-year-old Edward Norton, was pronounced dead at the scene. State troopers say Norton was the only occupant of his Ford F-250.