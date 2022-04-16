Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:35 PM
Published 9:47 AM

Bend Women’s Expo spotlights women-owned businesses

The Bend Women's Expo was held Saturday at Riverhouse on the Deschutes from ten a.m. to five. $1 of every entry was donated to donated to two local foundations that support women and children- Choose Joy and Grandma's House.

The first 200 attendees received a swag bag. There were over 100 vendors and about 90 percent were female-owned businesses.

Another event will take place in the fall -- a women's summit with speakers, workshops and a panel discussion.

News
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content