Bend Women’s Expo spotlights women-owned businesses

The Bend Women's Expo was held Saturday at Riverhouse on the Deschutes from ten a.m. to five. $1 of every entry was donated to donated to two local foundations that support women and children- Choose Joy and Grandma's House.

The first 200 attendees received a swag bag. There were over 100 vendors and about 90 percent were female-owned businesses.

Another event will take place in the fall -- a women's summit with speakers, workshops and a panel discussion.