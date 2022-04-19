Former car dealer gets 23 years for child rape, molestation

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — The former Longview car dealership owner who was found guilty of four felonies, including child rape, in August likely will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jay Dean Douglas was sentenced Monday to 23 years to life in prison by Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Patricia Fassett. Now 60 years old, Douglas would be 83 if released during his first parole board hearing. The board could decide to keep him in prison for life. Douglas was arrested in 2018, when authorities alleged Heather Annette Hughes brought a 12-year-old girl to his home and used-car dealership several times for sexual acts. Hughes’ trial is scheduled for April 26.