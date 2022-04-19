Hospice of Redmond’s Camp Sunrise returns as one-night youth grief camp after 2-year pause

(Update: Adding video, comments from Hospice of Redmond)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in three years, the Hospice of Redmond's Camp Sunrise is returning.

Jane McGuire, executive director of the Hospice of Redmond, said Tuesday the grief camp is for children ages 7-14, who have lost a loved one.

“Our mission is to bring these kids together and to help bring them the tools, as well as the camaraderie with each other to help them deal with this,” McGuire said.

She said Camp Sunrise allows kids to talk, express their emotions and connect with kids facing the same journey.

“Kids are able to come together, and then find someone who has also lost someone within these camps,” McGuire said. “They build an immediate bond, and then they know they’re not alone in this -- they’re not the only one that’s experienced grief. So it's really powerful stuff.”

She said with the camp being canceled for two years due to Covid, it’s taken away an outlet for grieving kids.

“In their own families, a lot of times they don’t want to talk about this, because it makes someone else in the family sad. So a lot of time, they’ll hold this in,” McGuire said. “So being able to have this for the child and for their family members is a wonderful thing.”

The camp, set for Saturday, June 4 in the Powell Butte area, is only one night this year, instead of three, due to Covid precautions when booking.

The camp typically has 30-40 kids, and McGuire said it's too early to tell if more kids will sign up than in previous years.

But she’s grateful it's back in any capacity, knowing how helpful the experience can be.

“It’s so impactful that we have kids that want to come back and be camp counselors for kids,” McGuire said. “So that, I think, says the most that it could say about the impact this camp has.”

Hospice of Redmond is still accepting applications.

Here's the rest of the announcement:

Founded in 1998, Camp Sunrise is considered one of the finest children’s grief camps and is the longest-running in Oregon.

Camp Sunrise is offered to children ages 7 through 14 who reside in Central Oregon and have experienced the loss of a loved one. The bereavement camp was founded on the understanding that every child deserves the opportunity to grieve in a safe, supportive, and understanding environment.

With loving support, children grieving a death can share their experience with acceptance as they move through the healing process.

“I am very grateful that we can bring Camp Sunrise back this year,” said Interim Executive Director Jane McGuire. “It greatly impacts children of Central Oregon, and we’re thrilled to make this grief support connection for families again because it is so needed.”

This year, Camp Sunrise is open to up to 40 children who reside in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. The camp is structured to incorporate games, music, art, stories and other therapies to teach bereaved campers about grief and how to understand their feelings.

The camp is supported by professionally trained staff and volunteers. The camp's goal is to support the campers and give them a safe space to share their experiences and learn valuable skills that help them move through their healing.

“One of the most heartwarming outcomes we witness each year at camp is how beneficial it is for grieving children to have the opportunity to come together with their peers to share their sadness,” said Diane Kellstrom, Bereavement Coordinator. “It is such a great comfort to them to know they are not alone, that they share similar reactions to their loss, and to help and be helped by other children who understand their pain.”

Youth are referred to Camp Sunrise from various sources, including schools, churches, counselors, organizations, and agencies that serve youth and families. Anyone interested in learning more about Camp Sunrise should visit Hospice of Redmond’s website at https://www.hospiceofredmond.org/camp-sunrise/.

Media inquiries should contact Jane McGuire, Interim Executive Director for Hospice of Redmond, at marketing@hospiceofredmond.org or at (541) 548-7483.

###

About Hospice of Redmond

Hospice of Redmond is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization founded in 1981 that has touched the lives of hundreds of individuals throughout Central Oregon by providing compassionate and quality end-of-life care, bereavement, and transitions programs, and community support.