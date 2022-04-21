Bend-La Pine School Board leaders host first new-look Q&A listening session

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Leaders on the Bend-La Pine School Board fielded questions on bus driver shortages, graduation ceremonies, racial issues and school curriculum during a listening session Thursday evening at Caldera High School.

It was the school board's first Q&A listening session with a new format of pre-approved "theme" questions.

Superintendent Steve Cook touched on the importance of similar start times for all of the district's schools. In order for that to happen, the district will need to hire more bus drivers. Cook said last week, the district raised the starting wage for bus drivers as part of an effort to do just that.

Prom and in-person graduation ceremonies are also back this year. Realms High School in Bend had the district's first prom last Friday. It was also the schools first ever prom.

High school graduations will be back on school campuses this year.

