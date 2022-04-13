Skip to Content
Bend-La Pine Schools announce schedule of in-person graduation ceremonies at high schools

Bend-La Pine Schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools has announced graduation details for the district’s six high schools, with all ceremonies to be in-person at each high school.

“We’re very excited to celebrate the Class of 2022 and all of their accomplishments with in-person graduation ceremonies for students and their families,” said Superintendent Steven Cook. “Graduation is an important part of a high school student’s educational experience – the culmination of four years of hard work and dedication, and a time to celebrate with classmates and families.”

Graduations will occur at the following times and locations:

  • Bend Senior High School: June 11 at 10 a.m. – football field
  • Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School: June 13 at 7 p.m. – gym
  • La Pine High School: June 10 at 7 p.m. – football field
  • Mountain View High School: June 9 at 7 p.m. – football field
  • Realms High School: June 14 at 7 p.m. – commons area
  • Summit High School: June 11 at 10 a.m. – soccer field

Families and interested community members can also watch ceremonies live via NFHS network, where available, by signing up for a free account and clicking the "watch livestream" link below to view the ceremony during the designated time.

A modified ceremony will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather or unsafe smoke levels. Capacity may be limited if the ceremony is moved indoors.

