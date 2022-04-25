French President Macron reelected: What’s happening next?

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — After winning reelection, French President Emmanuel Macron intends to go back to work straight away. His inauguration is expected by May 14, but he will soon face crucial parliamentary elections where he’s likely to struggle to keep his majority. The 44-year-old leader plans to quickly head to Berlin, in line with the tradition providing that the newly elected French president makes his first trip abroad to neighboring Germany to celebrate the countries’ friendship after multiple wars. Efforts to try to end the war in Ukraine will top the agenda. Macron may also travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.