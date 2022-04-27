Bend Fire & Rescue now aims to staff its new, vacant Pilot Butte substation by end of the year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city and fire officials believe they have found a solution to finally staff Bend Fire and Rescue's newest fire station -- temporarily, at least, until voters can be asked for more funds next year.

The Pilot Butte substation, also known as Bend Fire & Rescue Station No. 6, has sat largely empty since its completion in 2019. Funding to build the station was secured before funding to staff it.

At last week's city council meeting, councilors gave the nod for $1.8 million in temporary "bridge" funding to add 10 new Bend Fire positions to staff the station by as early as next winter, due to increasing call volumes and the need for it to begin operations.

Of that amount, $1.4 million would come from the city while $375,000 would come from the Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2, the city's partners in building its new fire stations for several decades.

That funding would staff the station for up to two years before a tax levy, potentially on the May 2023 ballot, could kick in to permanently fund increased operations, including the Pilot Butte station.

