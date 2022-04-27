Bend Fire & Rescue now aims to add firefighters to new Pilot Butte substation by end of the year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two of the engine bays at Bend Fire and Rescue Station No. 306, are actually a classroom right now for bend police.
Bend Fire and Rescue Chief Todd Riley told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday, “We have rented out to Bend police, and this is a training room for them. Their headquarters are right next door. They needed the training space and right now we're not using it.”
The other two bays of the station next to pilot butte on 15th street house two ambulances, but otherwise, no firefighters.
And while the lease between Bend Fire and Bend Police is long term, Riley may be getting the firefighters the station needs.
He said funds to build the station in 2019 were put up by the Deschutes rural fire protection district number two.
“We needed to staff this eventually and so the station was built, but there was no subsequent staffing plans,” Riley said.
And the need for the station is great he said, based on it’s location.
“We know by the number of calls that we run and the location of those calls that we run, that the day that we staff this station, this is going to be one of our busiest if not the busiest engine in our system,” Riley said.
Now the station is set to get busier by the end of the year.
“(We’re) really grateful for the partnership with between the city and the Rural Fire Protection District to come up with a bridge funding plan,” Riley said.
$1.8 million dollars will go to hiring nine firefighters to staff the station around the clock.
“This funding is temporary and it's just to get us to our next levy,” Riley said.
The bridge will cover funding until 2024 when Riley hopes increased funding from a levy on next year’s ballot kicks in.
“We will need voter support to ensure that our staffing is what the community demands,” he said.
Firefighters will be hired over the summer, trained in the fall and hopefully staff the station in December.
As an ex-fireman, this is total stupidity. Build a firehouse, let it sit for 3 years and then decide to staff it. Whoever did this fiasco needs to be kicked to the curb.
They won’t be. And the city/Co will continue to expectthe established residents to subsidise the newcomers via higher property taxes
……so they built it without the funds to man it??
I believe it was part of the Levy a few years ago. Fire Station in place, sat for a time, but now it sounds like it will soon be staffed. I say good for City of Bend and the rural area it will serve. I started as a volunteer with Bend Fire in 1980. Remember when it was 4 stations and Bend was a city of 25K. Now look at it. So, from a retired 39-year veteran of the Fire Service, I say good for Bend Fire and Rescue! I have seen the station; it is wonderful and in a great location. Stay safe out there Brothers and Sisters.
With all the new property tax money from the building boom, one would think there should be sufficent funding to hire 10 more people, without a new levy.