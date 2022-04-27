More Beijing classes go online in tightening of virus rules

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is shifting more classes online in a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, as China’s capital seeks to prevent a wider outbreak. The city of 21 million has already ordered three rounds of mass testing this week, with the third coming Friday. On Thursday, it moved most students in the sprawling Chaoyang district to online learning, with exceptions for middle and high school students who are preparing to take crucial exams. Beijing announced 50 new cases on Thursday, two of which were asymptomatic. At least one cluster of cases has been linked to a school. Some other districts had already moved students online and officials on Thursday announced rules requiring residents to remain inside two housing compounds in Chaoyang.