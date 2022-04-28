DeRozan, Bulls looking to build on breakthrough season

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan wants to build on a standout season and help the Chicago Bulls make the next jump after taking a big step forward. He gets the sense from management they’ll try to do it with their core remaining intact. The Bulls no doubt made huge strides following a massive overhaul that began when Arturas Karnisovas was hired out of Denver’s front office in two years ago to lead their basketball operation. Chicago went 46-36 in coach Billy Donovan’s second season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. They were eliminated in the first round by Milwaukee, 4-1.