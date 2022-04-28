NFL draft boss sees the vision coming to life in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The smile on Peter O’Reilly’s face was as bright as the desert sun. The man in charge of putting together the NFL draft stood near the theater built exclusively for this event. Nearby, 20 prospects were involved in football activities with youngsters from the area. Behind O’Reilly, the NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, was the High Roller, an iconic Ferris wheel just off the Las Vegas Strip. The vision the league had for this draft, delayed two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, seems to have been realized.