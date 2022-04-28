Rodgers says he had expected Adams to stay with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers acknowledges that he decided to return to the Green Bay Packers believing he would still have All-Pro receiver Davante Adams as a teammate for the upcoming season. The four-time MVP quarterback made those comments while talking on Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM and YouTube show. The Packers announced on March 15 that Rodgers had agreed to a contract extension. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders later that week. Adams’ exit leaves the Packers with a shortage of proven receivers.