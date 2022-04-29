76ers getting ready for Heat, and Rivers is wasting no time

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

A few hours before Game 6 of his team’s first-round series against Toronto got started, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers was busy watching film. It wasn’t tape of the Raptors. He was watching the Miami Heat. The next challenge is now known for the 76ers, and Rivers wasted no time before beginning the process of getting ready. For the fourth time in the last five years, the 76ers are headed to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where the top-seeded Heat await. Game 1 is Monday in Miami.