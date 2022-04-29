CONMEBOL pledges to beef up sanctions for racist incidents

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

SAO PAULO (AP) — CONMEBOL says it will beef up sanctions for clubs and fans who get involved in racist incidents during its matches, without disclosing more details. Fans of Argentine giants River Plate, Boca Juniors and Estudiantes de La Plata, Paraguay’s Olimpia, Colombia’s Millionarios, and Chile’s Universidad Catolica have used racial slurs against supporters of Brazilian rivals this year. All clubs involved criticized racist fans on social media, and forbid those who were identified from attending their matches.